INDIANOLA, Iowa -- The Iowa Wild want to spread the love of skating and hockey around Central Iowa, but Mother Nature won't let them.

The outdoor rinks the local hockey team helped erect around the area can't open until the weather gets cold enough to freeze them over. Instead of clear ice the rinks are puddles filled with leaves right now.

Meteorologist Megan Salois found out that the setback isn't dampening spirits, though.