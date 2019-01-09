Misty Ray Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Charges, Will Spend Life Behind Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- "Your Honor, during the times of January 31, 2012 through May 12, 2017, in Perry, in Dallas County, Iowa, I intentionally acted to secretly and unreasonably confine Sabrina Ray without her consent," said 41 year-old Misty Jo Bousman Ray. "And, having no authority to do, so I caused such confinement by way of covering the bedroom windows from the outside view, by placing a lock on the door and by causing the door to be locked while she was so confined. During and as a result of that confinement, on May 12, 2017 Sabrina Ray died of malnutrition, which is a serious injury."

Misty Jo wept and wiped tears from her face, as she admitted to what she did to her adopted daughter, Sabrina Ray. Afterward, Sabrina's biological aunt said she's grateful that this didn't have to go to trial.

"Mainly, for the two little girls that were saved in this process," said Nicole Bond. "And, also for family members to not necessarily hear all the gory details and how horrific it was."

Misty Jo will be required to spend the rest of her life in prison, with no possibility of parole, for the crime of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony.

"I`m glad she got life," said Bond. "But, you know, is there any justice that`s complete justice?"

Misty Jo also pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree kidnapping for her confinement of two other adopted children. Those charges carry sentences of up to 10 years in prison.

Bond said Misty Jo showed no remorse for her actions.

"What she had to say was basically minute to what she actually did," said Bond. "And, it was just basically a recording over and over, that literally meant nothing. It felt like, it felt heartless to me."

Misty will be sentenced on Friday, January 18, along with her husband, Marc Ray, who pleaded guilty last month to child endangerment causing death and three counts of third-degree kidnapping.