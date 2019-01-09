× Mom’s Suspicions Lead to Arrest After Indecent Contact with Child Caught on Web Cam

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a mother’s intuition and a web camera helped them arrest a man accused of having indecent contact with a child.

Sgt. Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department says the incident happened back in December at a West Des Moines apartment. A woman who lived with 35-year-old Riley Metheny told police she had suspicions about him after observing activity she thought was inappropriate.

She installed a web cam in the apartment and video from the camera showed Metheny having indecent contact with her two-year-old son.

Metheny was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night in Pottawattamie County. He was transported back and booked into the Polk County Jail early Wednesday morning.

He is charged with indecent contact with a child and child endangerment.