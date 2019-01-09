× Police: Road Rage Over Headlights Prompted Tuesday Night Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood Tuesday night that appears to be the result of a road rage incident.

According to police, it happened around 6:20 p.m. near Cornell St. and E. Douglas Ave. Multiple people called in about hearing gunshots in the area and the victim called police a few minutes later.

He told officers he was driving eastbound on E. Douglas with his vehicle’s high beam headlights on when the driver of a white SUV coming from the other direction got upset with him. The SUV stopped, and a man got out and used a handgun to shoot at the victim and his vehicle several times.

The victim was not injured but investigators found two bullet holes in his vehicle. They also found a shell casing at Cornell St. and E. Douglas Ave.

No arrests have been made in the case.