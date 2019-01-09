× Sabrina Ray’s Adoptive Mom Taking Plea Deal Wednesday in Teen’s Murder

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Another member of the Ray family is accepting a plea deal in the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.

Her adoptive mother Misty Ray is expected to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon in a hearing at 2:00.

Misty Ray is charged with first-degree murder, along with multiple counts of kidnapping, child endangerment, neglect and abandonment in connection with the abuse of Sabrina and her siblings.

Sabrina’s adoptive father Marc Ray reached a deal with prosecutors last month. The deal dropped several charges including first degree murder, sexual abuse, and financial charges related to alleged fraud. Ray instead pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and three counts of third-degree kidnapping. As part of his deal, he will serve at least 35 years in prison.

Marc and Misty are asking to be sentenced together. That hearing date will be scheduled at Wednesday’s hearing.

Sabrina was found unresponsive in her adoptive family’s Perry home in May of 2017. She was repeatedly abused and starved. Autopsy results show she weighed just 56 pounds when she died.

Five family members were charged in connection with the death and abuse of the teen. Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother Carla Bousman and Justin Ray, her adoptive brother, are already serving time in prison after reaching plea deals with prosecutors.

Josie Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive cousin, had agreed to testify against Mark and Misty Ray and her trial was to be held following their trial. Now that plea deals have been reached for both, it’s uncertain when she will be tried or whether she will also take a deal.