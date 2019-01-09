Save Lives With Local Law Enforcement at the Blue Blood Drive

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Local law enforcement is inviting the public to join them by rolling up your sleeves and saving lives by donating at the Blue Blood Drive at LifeServe Blood Centers across Iowa.
Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) is hosting the event with LifeServe for national Law Enforcement Awareness Day. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said it is the perfect partnership because of their similar missions.
"This is really a good partnership because you never know in our community who is going to need the blood supply, so we thought we'd do what we could to support them," Sgt. Parizek said.
When you donate at the Blue Blood Drive you will get donuts, chips, cookies, water and pop, as well as a free t-shirt.
Donations are at all seven LifeServe Blood Centers today:
Des Moines Donor Center
431 East Locust Street
7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Urbandale Donor Center
10469 Hickman Road
7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Marshalltown Donor Center
3109 South Center St., Suite 104
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Mason City Donor Center
4700 Fourth St. SW, Suite E
10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Fort Dodge Donor Center
2419 5th Avenue Suite A
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Ames Donor Center
819 Wheeler Street Suite 1
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sioux City Donor Center
4501 Southern Hills Drive
7 a.m. – 6 p.m.