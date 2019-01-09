Save Lives With Local Law Enforcement at the Blue Blood Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Local law enforcement is inviting the public to join them by rolling up your sleeves and saving lives by donating at the Blue Blood Drive at LifeServe Blood Centers across Iowa.

Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) is hosting the event with LifeServe for national Law Enforcement Awareness Day. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said it is the perfect partnership because of their similar missions.

"This is really a good partnership because you never know in our community who is going to need the blood supply, so we thought we'd do what we could to support them," Sgt. Parizek said.

When you donate at the Blue Blood Drive you will get donuts, chips, cookies, water and pop, as well as a free t-shirt.

Donations are at all seven LifeServe Blood Centers today:

Des Moines Donor Center

431 East Locust Street

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Urbandale Donor Center

10469 Hickman Road

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Marshalltown Donor Center

3109 South Center St., Suite 104

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mason City Donor Center

4700 Fourth St. SW, Suite E

10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Fort Dodge Donor Center

2419 5th Avenue Suite A

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Ames Donor Center

819 Wheeler Street Suite 1

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sioux City Donor Center

4501 Southern Hills Drive

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.