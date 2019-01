Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Minnesota Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor knows Fred Hoiberg as both a Twolves player, and executive.

Several NBA reports speculate the recently fired Hoiberg will be the next coach of the Timberwolves, after the Timberwolves fired Tom Thibodeau.

Taylor says interim coach Ryan Saunders, son of the late Flip, will get a shot at the job, but Taylor couldn't say enough about Hoiberg.

Taylor was visiting Des Moines to check on the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G-League.