Tom Steyer Not Running for President; Will Focus on Efforts to Impeach President Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer says he won't try to run against President Trump in 2020. Instead he says he'll focus his efforts and his money on pushing Trump out of office before election day.

Steyer, who made billions as investment firm manager, announced in Des Moines on Wednesday that he is not running for president "at this time." Steyer says he will instead continue his campaign to push for impeachment hearings against the president. Steyer says the president has already committed at least 10 impeachable offenses since he took office.

More than six million Americans have signed an online petition on Steyer's "Need to Impeach" website. He has paying to run television advertisements for the movement for more than a year.

"The simple truth is Mr. Trump has repeatedly abused the powers of the presidency and the constitution demands accountability," Steyer said in Des Moines, "It's past time for members of Congress to fulfill their oath of office. They must stand up for democracy and rule of law."

Steyer is pledging to spend $40 million of his own money in 2019 on his impeachment campaign.