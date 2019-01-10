× Alternative Way to Treat Allergies Helps Patients in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – An alternative way to treat allergies naturally makes its way to Des Moines.

“Balanced Health & Allergy” uses Nambudripad’s Allergy Elimination Techniques to treat patients. The method was developed in 1983 by Dr. Devi S. Nambudripad.

Balanced Health & Allergy Owner Lannie Davis said the treatment uses acupressure and muscle testing to treat just about any allergy.

“We go over and we sit at the table and we start out getting our baseline strength reading and then we just start testing for each of the substances,” Davis said.

Davis, a registered nurse, said each substance is inside a vial held by the patient.

“I get a baseline strength reading for them and then whenever their body is in contact with the substance that it doesn’t like that’s a sensitivity to their body,” Davis said.

The sensitivity is detected through frequency levels. The treatment works by decreasing the patient’s immune response and increasing their resistance to the allergen.

Arielle Versteegh suffers from a red food dye allergy for most of her life. Versteegh said she found out about an alternative way to treat the allergy and gave it a try.

My treatments in the past when I would break out in really bad hives I would either have to go to the hospital and get some prednisone or IV steroids and then I would have to go on a taper. I would have to take Benadryl for a few days, and then back years ago Benadryl was pink coated so I couldn’t even take Benadryl cause it had red food dye in the Benadryl so it’s just changed everything as far as worrying about what I’m eating,” Versteegh said.

Versteegh said through two treatments she now eats foods with red food dye in the ingredients and doesn’t break out.

Amie Thompson started bringing her son to Davis when traditional treatment to his reactive airway asthma was not not working.

“Starting from about September until April is his terrible flare up season. He’s done prednisone, he has to do breathing treatments, and steroid breathing treatments so Lannie started treating us towards the end of summer and he has yet to have a flare up or need,” Thompson said.

Davis currently serves 30 patients. Many of her patients continue to use their allergy medicine on top of the treatment she provides.

Davis said four of her clients no longer need their prescriptions.

Davis is hosting a free event to show people interested in learning about her alternative way to treat allergies.

The event is Thursday January 17th at 6:30 p.m. at THQ. It is located at 8450 Hickman Road, Suite 7 Clive.

“Balanced Health & Allergy” is located at 2928 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines. It is located inside Techne Salon.