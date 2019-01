Cyclones Freshman Plays Basketball with a Big Smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TYRESE HALIBURTON HAS A SOURCE FOR HIS SUNNY DISPOSITION.

'MY DAD,' SAID HALIBURTON. 'HE BRINGS A LOT TO ME, WHETHER THAT BE MY CONFIDENCE OR MY PERSONALITY AS A WHOLE.'

DAD`S NOT ON CAMPUS, SO THE FRESHMAN GETS HIS GUIDANCE FROM UPPERCLASSMEN.

'MARIAL, NICK AND SOLO ARE THE ONLY ONES WHO HAVE REALLY BEEN ON A WINNING TEAM, SO THEY KNOW WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN AT THIS LEVEL. OUR OLDER GUYS, THEY`VE BEEN THROUGH IT. THIS IS MY FIRST CRACK AT IT, SO THEY JUST TELL ME TO GET READY FOR THE NEXT ONE.'

HAPPY HALIBURTON HAS BEEN ALL BUSINESS ON THE COURT. HIS FOUR ASSISTS A GAME IS BEST IN THE BIG 12 AMONG FRESHMEN. BUT AS CONFERENCE PLAY RAMPS UP, SO DOES THE LEVEL OF COMPETITION.

'THEY`VE BEEN PREPARING ME FOR IT, WHETHER THAT`S IN PRACTICE OR JUST TALKING ABOUT IT AT THE SAME TIME. SO I FEEL LIKE I`VE BEEN READY FOR THIS. IT`S OBVIOUSLY A BIG TRANSITION, JUST BECAUSE WE`RE PLAYING AGAINST BETTER COMPETITION ON A NIGHTLY BASIS. BUT I FEEL LIKE IT`S SOMETHING WE`RE READY FOR.'

AND WITH MORE CYCLONE WINS WILL COME MORE HALIBURTON SMILES.

"HE'S JUST CAREFREE, MAN. HE'S HAVING THE TIME OF HIS LIFE," SAID HEAD COACH STEVE PROHM. "HE LOVES PLAYING, AND HE BRINGS AN ENERGY, MAN."

'I THINK ANYTIME I CAN PLAY BASKETBALL, IT`S JUST FUN FOR ME. THAT`S WHY I`M JUST ALWAYS IN A GOOD MOOD.'