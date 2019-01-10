× Suspect Killed in Webster County Crash Following Early Morning Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — An early morning carjacking in Des Moines lead to a chase that ended 100 miles later outside Fort Dodge.

It started around 3:30 am on Thursday when a man reported his car had been stolen at gunpoint in the 1600 block of E. University Avenue. About an hour later a Story City Police officer spotted the stolen car on I-35 and tried to pull the driver over. Instead the driver took off, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit across multiple counties.

That pursuit came to an end when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle on Highway 169, just south of Highway 7 on the West side of Fort Dodge. The Iowa State Patrol confirms the driver was killed in the crash. His name is not being released.