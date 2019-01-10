Suspect Killed in Webster County Crash Following Early Morning Chase

Posted 8:14 am, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10AM, January 10, 2019

WHO-HD

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  An early morning carjacking in Des Moines lead to a chase that ended 100 miles later outside Fort Dodge.

It started around 3:30 am on Thursday when a man reported his car had been stolen at gunpoint in the 1600 block of E. University Avenue.  About an hour later a Story City Police officer spotted the stolen car on I-35 and tried to pull the driver over.  Instead the driver took off, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit across multiple counties.

That pursuit came to an end when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle on Highway 169, just south of Highway 7 on the West side of Fort Dodge.  The Iowa State Patrol confirms the driver was killed in the crash.  His name is not being released.