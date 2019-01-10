× Des Moines Police Investigating Suspicious Death at Homeless Camp

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a suspicious death at a homeless camp on the east side of the city.

Residents of the camp in the 1600 block of E. Madison reported finding the man dead around 9:30am on Thursday. They tell police that the man was the victim of a hit-and-run on Tuesday that was not reported. Police say tire tracks left by the hit-and-run vehicle are still present at the scene.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.