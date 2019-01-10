× Historic Winterset Buildings Get Makeover

WINTERSET, Iowa- Owners of the downtown Historic Courthouse District are participating in a half million dollar state incentive to preserve the buildings here.

The grant money coupled with owners chipping in 25%, and the city covers almost half, the building facades can be repaired.

“Great deal for us, or any property owner we are getting thousands of dollars worth of work done for only 25% of the cost,” said Heather Riley, Executive Director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “Our Courthouse Square District is beautiful any time of year right now you might have some questions, when you see windows boarded up, but the good news is it gonna look fantastic what is done.”

The project will cover over 20 buildings around the courthouse area.

“I’m not sure we save money because of the grant, we will just get a lot more done for a money,” said Walter Jahncke, owner of the Northside Cafe. “It’s important to preserve these buildings for future generations.”

The work will include the facade, windows, and signs for some of the buildings. It is hoped work can be complete before the John Wayne Birthplace Festival on Memorial Day weekend.