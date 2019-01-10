Local Business Helps Preserve and Organize your Memories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Do you have a box of old VHS tapes or camcorder disks that you haven’t seen in years? It might be because you don’t even have a way to watch them now! Duplication Media, a company in Urbandale, that will help you preserve and organize your memories by transferring them to a more accessible form of media.

“We used to transfer stuff to VHS, then it went to DVD, and now more and more people are requesting to have everything transferred to a hard drive or a flash drive and even some people have stuff transferred to the cloud,” Duplication Media owner Jason Olson said.

A two-hour tape is $20 to put on a DVD and $30 to make into a digital file to put on a hard drive. The video transfer will be equal to the quality of video today.

“Sometimes customers say I want this scene brightened up or sharpened, that type of thing, we need to know where those scenes are in advance, so we just put it in our computer and do a little bit of editing to it,” Olson said.

If you bring in a giant box of old videos or pictures the company will give you a free estimate on how much it will cost and how long it will take.

One customer has been coming to Duplication Media for years, he recommends everyone preserves their memories before they fade away.

“VHS and home movies, they degrade over the years and you just owe it to your family to preserve it and pass it down to the generations. I would have loved to have had the ability to look into some of my grandparents’ celebrations,” Duplication Media customer Dave Wanamaker said.

Olson said VHS tapes have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years before they start to deteriorate, and DVDs have a lifespan of about 50 years.

Converting your pictures and videos to DVDs or digital files definitely will help you organize your memories and access them easier, but Olson suggests not to get rid of the original copy. You never know what could happen to the DVD or digital file.