Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police are investigating the death of a homeless man who may have been hit by a car.

69-year-old Charles Michael Childs was found dead in a tent at a homeless camp in the 1600 block of E. Madison Avenue. Other residents of the camp say Childs was injured when he was hit by a car on Tuesday evening. That accident was not reported to police.

Police are investigating the scene of the alleged accident about one block from the camp.