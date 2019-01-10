Volunteers Needed for Night to Shine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa –Volunteers are needed to help make a prom night experience for people with special needs extra special.

Night to Shine is for people with special needs ages 14 and older. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and will take place at more than 600 churches around the world on Friday, February 8th.

Valley Church in West Des Moines will host 260 guests. Volunteers are needed for that night and for the Night to Shine Boutique on January 11th and 12th.

The Ridge in Ankeny and Rising Sun Church of Christ are also hosting Night to Shine. Last year, 537 churches around the world hosted the event for about 90,000 guests with special needs. 175,000 volunteers participated.