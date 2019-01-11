× Authorities Identify Suspect Killed in Webster County Car Crash Following Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol identified 25-year-old Philip Wooden as the individual who died in a crash after he reportedly stole a car.

The carjacking happened Thursday in Des Moines and led to a chase that ended 100 miles later outside Fort Dodge.

The incident started around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday when a man reported his car had been stolen at gunpoint in the 1600 block of E. University Avenue. About an hour later, a Story City Police officer spotted the stolen car on Interstate 35 and tried to pull Wooden over. Instead, Wooden took off, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit across multiple counties.

That pursuit came to an end when Wooden crashed the stolen vehicle on Highway 169, just south of Highway 7 on the west side of Fort Dodge. The Iowa State Patrol confirmed Wooden was killed in the crash.

Wooden was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri.