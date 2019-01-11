B&B Grocery Reopens For Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A south side deli is back open, much to the delight of dedicated customers.

A driver having a medical emergency crashed into B&B Grocery on SE 6th on Christmas Eve.

Owner Joe Brooks says it looked like a war zone. Repair work has been non-stop since the accident, and he says it's good to be back serving its customers.

“We've been coming in every day cleaning. We had to pick up all the debris. We had to build the walls. We've had to clean every shelf. Every item on here we had to wipe down, so it was hectic. It was crazy,” said Brooks.

Insurance covered the cost of clean up.