Cheeks and Murray Plead Guilty to Murder for Death of Mike Wasike

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Friday morning, at the Polk County Courthouse, two men pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree, and were sentenced to 50 years in prison, for a violent, 2013 car robbery attack, that ultimately resulted in the death of Mike Wasike. Terrance Cheeks and Leshaun Murray, both 21 years-old now, were 15 years-old in February of 2013 when they committed a carjacking in the northwest side of Des Moines, near Hoover High School. The prison sentences the court imposed on Cheeks and Murray will run concurrent to their previously imposed 50 year robbery sentences.

"Anytime that you have someone that was injured during the course of a crime, if they then later die because of those injuries, those murder charges are going to come later," said Shannon Archer, Assistant Polk County Attorney. "And, that’s what happened in this case."

Archer said she's satisfied with the outcome of the plea agreements, calling the outcome just.