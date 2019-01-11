Deadline Extended for Farmer Aid Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The deadline for farmers to apply for aid while facing retaliatory tariffs from China is next week, but Farm Service Agency offices across the country are closed. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced farmers will still have time to apply for the Market Facilitation Program.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says, "Using existing funds, we were able to keep FSA offices open as long as possible, but unfortunately had to close them when funding ran out. We will therefore extend the application deadline for a period of time equal to the number of business days FSA offices were closed, once the government shutdown ends. Farmers who have already applied for the program and certified their 2018 production have continued to receive payments."

Perdue urges members of Congress to redouble efforts to pass an appropriations bill President Trump will sign to end the lapse in funding.

The Government has been in partial shutdown for more than two weeks.