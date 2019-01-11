× Des Moines Police Asking for Help Finding Two Suspects in Kidnapping Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in custody and Des Moines police are asking for your help finding two other suspects in a kidnapping and assault investigation.

On January 2nd, a 21-year old man was lured to a Des Moines home where he was assaulted repeatedly and held against his will for hours, according to police.

Two suspects in the case, 21-year-old Jacob Carder-Kopaska and 18-year-old Heaven Mott, have both been arrested and charged with First Degree Kidnapping.

Police are asking for help finding two other suspects: 20-year-old Joshua Carder-Kopaska and 22-year-old Tylor Sharp.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts are asked to call Des Moines Police at 515-283-4811 or leave an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com .