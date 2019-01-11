Drivers Experiencing Winter Storm Weather in Missouri and Southern Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSCEOLA, Iowa -- A winter storm will bring snow for much of Iowa this weekend.

Flurries have expanded into southern Iowa already, and the storm is expected to slowly creep north through the remainder of the evening.

Channel 13's Jerad Giottonini spoke with travelers near Osceola who are preparing for slick conditions.

A truck driver who drove through Missouri was relieved to see it was not snowing as hard in southern Iowa.

“I left around noon and it was just starting to snow, and I drove up north and it got worse and worse. I got up to Bethany, [Missouri] and it got better and better and this is the best I have seen it really,” said Roger Ethridge of Kansas City.

Snow will steadily add up during the overnight, so while visibility will be low, blizzard conditions are not expected as the wind will be light. Roads will be snow covered so road conditions will still be poor. Light snow will continue through Saturday morning and taper off by the evening hours.

Snow totals will be under 1″ in far northern Iowa with light freezing drizzle possible overnight. From Highway 30 to Interstate 80, 1-3″ of snow are expected. Along and south of I-80 to Highway 34, you can expect 3-5″ of snow with southeastern Iowa expecting 5-7″+ by Saturday evening.

You can find a more detailed forecast here.