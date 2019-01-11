Event Focuses on How to Stop Human Trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa –January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. An Altoona church is hosting an event to talk about the issue.

Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church in Altoona will hold an event called Stop Human Trafficking to talk about the issue of human trafficking taking place in Iowa and the metro area. The evening is free and open to the public.

Kellie Markey, Founder and Director of Dorothy's House, will be one of the speakers. Dorothy's House provides a safe place for young girls whose lives have been interrupted by the sex trafficking industry.

Mary Kate Leister will also speak. She is with Teens Against Human Trafficking. It provides schools and students with training to lead to prevention efforts in their communities.

Stop Human Trafficking starts at 6:30 on January 21 in the Ss. John and Paul Parish Hall.