Flu Now Officially Widespread Across Iowa

IOWA — The flu bug has officially spread across the state of Iowa.

On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health declared this year’s outbreak of the virus as “widespread.”

While the number of cases has decreased this week, those that were reported are spread out across a wider area.

The flu sent at least 13 people to the hospital in the last week.

The first flu-related death reported in Iowa for the 2018-19 flu season happened on January 4.

According to the CDC, everyone older than six months should get a flu vaccine. There is still time to get a flu shot.