Police Charge Man in Connection to Hit and Run Death of Homeless Man

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police Department detectives have charged 21-year-old Donterius Jamar Bomar with attempted murder for the alleged hit and run death of a homeless man on Tuesday.

69-year-old Charles Michael Childs was found dead in a tent at a homeless camp in the 1600 block of E. Madison Avenue on Thursday. Other residents of the camp say Childs was injured when he was hit by a car on Tuesday evening.

On January 8, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to investigate a reported robbery at 4774 NE 22nd Street. An employee at that location had been assaulted and his car, a white 2009 Pontiac sedan, was stolen.

Deputies located the stolen car and Bomar at the 1400 block of E. Madison Avenue. Bomar was arrested without incident. Bomar had been released from the Polk County Jail earlier that same day before the alleged incident took place.

Authorities developed evident that indicates Bomar was operating the vehicle that struck and killed Childs.

Detectives are awaiting additional forensic examination results, which could lead to the charge being upgraded to murder.

The case has been referred to the Polk County Attorney's Office for prosecution.