Waukee Superintendent Cindi McDonald Submitting Letter of Resignation

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee superintendent Cindi McDonald will retire from the district at the end of the year. The announcement comes in the midst of a criminal investigation of the district’s former COO, Eric Rose.

McDonald announced her retirement on Friday morning in an e-mailed statement:

“It is with mixed emotions I announce my retirement from public education effective at the completion of the 2018-19 school year,” stated McDonald. “I am thankful for the opportunity to have served public education for the past 35 years, and it has been a true honor to work alongside outstanding educators in Waukee and across the state of Iowa. I am also excited to move on to the next chapter of life exploring new opportunities and adventures.”

The Waukee School Board will vote on Monday to approve McDonald’s letter of resignation.

McDonald’s announcement comes less than one month after Eric Rose’s resignation from the district. Rose is facing four criminal charges for allegedly altering employee time cards illegally and instructing school employees to run personal errands for him.

A 2016 criminal investigation by the Waukee Police Department recommended criminal charges be filed against rose. However former Dallas County Attorney Wayne Reisetter and his office declined to press charges at the time. The case was given new scrutiny when former State Auditor Mary Mosiman released a report questioning $130,000 in spending by the district under Rose’s leadership. Days after that audit’s release Rose was charged and arrested. He resigned from his position.

The Waukee school district was sued by three former employees who claim they were fired for blowing the whistle on Rose’s activities. The school district paid more than $1 million to settle two of those lawsuits. A third lawsuit is still pending.