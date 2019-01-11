Winter Storm Will Bring Snow For Much of Iowa This Weekend

IOWA — A low pressure system will impact parts of the southern Midwest today and tomorrow. This afternoon will stay dry across central Iowa as rain begins to change over to snow in Missouri. By 5 PM snow will begin to expand into southern Iowa and slowly creep north through the remainder of the evening. Snow will steadily add up during the overnight, so while visibility will be low, blizzard conditions are not expected as the wind will be light. Of course roads will be snow covered so road conditions will still be poor. Light snow will continue through Saturday morning and taper off by the evening hours.

Snow Totals:

Snow totals will be under 1″ in far northern Iowa with light freezing drizzle possible overnight. From Hwy 30 to I-80 1-3″ of snow are expected. Along and south of I-80 to Hwy 34 you can expect 3-5″ of snow with southeastern Iowa expecting 5-7″+ by Saturday evening.