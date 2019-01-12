× Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer Touring Marshalltown Sunday

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is visiting Marshalltown on Sunday, Jan. 13.

The U.S. representative of Iowa’s 1st congressional district will be joined by Iowa State Representative Mark Smith.

They will tour and assess tornado damage in town and meet with constituents who are struggling after that major storm last July.

The tour starts at noon at the Marshalltown Library, followed by office hours from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Finkenauer will hear from constituents during the office hours.