China Approves Five Genetically Modified Crops

A trade delegation to China wrapped up this week, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish was in Beijing with Chinese officials as part of the 90 day trade truce negotiations. The talks also focused on China's pledge to purchase a large amount of U.S. products including agriculture.

China also approved five genetically modified crops for import.

Agriculture seed companies applauded the approvals but there are still many other products stuck in the Chinese approval system.

Although the Iowa Soybean Association has not heard official marketing announcements from the affected companies, its Director of Market Development, Grant Kimberley is sure the technology will be available soon.

Kimberley says, "You're going to see, depending on the stages of seed supply that they have will be looking at different ways to release these products for planting this coming crop season."

Kimberley says its a positive sign China approved these biotechnology traits, some have been waiting for years. And because of China's historical large market share of soybeans, companies need China's approval to release the technology in the United States.

Kimberley adds farmers look forward to having the new varieties to maximize yields, reduce costs and manage weed issues, "Farmers are anxious to get these options ready and commercially available in the pipeline and to have this choice to use what's best for their own operation."