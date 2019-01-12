× Des Moines International Airport Has Record Number of Passengers in 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines International Airport had another record-breaking year of passenger growth in 2018. The airport had 2,773,207 total passengers come through in 2018.

That number is a 7.6 percent increase from the previous year. Officials initially projected passenger growth would be 3.0 percent in 2018.

More than 200,000 total passengers came through the airport each month. This is the first year this has happened at the Des Moines International Airport.

In December, the airport experienced a 12.8 percent increase in passenger traffic from the same month the previous year.

“We have seen record-breaking numbers of passengers month after month over the past year,” said Kevin Foley, Des Moines Airport Authority executive director. “Though we anticipated 2018 would be a large growth year for DSM, we remain concerned about the facility’s capacity to accommodate increases in the coming years. With passengers in mind, we will continue to push forward with our terminal project construction already underway, and look for the necessary funding to close the gap to complete the project – culminating in a new passenger terminal. In the meantime, we will continue to implement identifiable procedures to minimize passenger delay and introduce amenities to improve the passenger travel experience.”

Foley attributes a stable economy in Iowa along with new and improved services from the airlines as to why more people are traveling through Iowa’s largest airport than ever before.