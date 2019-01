Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa Hawkeyes knocked off #16 Ohio State 72-62 Saturday at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Luka Garza led the way with 16 points. Tyler Cook scored 15 in the win.

Jordan Bohannon scored 6 points. He now has 1,000 points for his career.

Iowa improves to 14-3 overall, 3-3 in the Big Ten.

Highlights courtesy of BTN.