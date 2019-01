Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State dropped its second straight Big 12 game, losing to Kansas State 58-57 Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

Nick Weiler-Babb led the Cyclones with 11 points.

ISU led by 7 with 5 minutes left but couldn't close the door. Barry Brown scored a layup with 5 seconds left to give the Wildcats the lead, Lindell Wigginton's last second heave from 3 was off the mark.

ISU falls to 12-4 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12.