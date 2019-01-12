× Iowa State’s Solomon Young Out For Remainder of Season

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm announced junior forward Solomon Young will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Young is still recovering from a groin injury he suffered in October. He will seek a medical redshirt.

“Solomon and I have recently had talks about his recovery from the injury he suffered in preseason practice, and after consulting with our medical staff, he has decided that it is in his best interest to pursue a medical redshirt this season,” Prohm said. “Solomon and our medical staff worked extremely hard to get him back on the court this season, but in the end Solomon isn’t comfortable with where he is at physically and we support him.”

Young played in four games this season, debuting on Dec. 21 against Eastern Illinois. He most recently played 11 minutes in Iowa State’s loss against Baylor earlier this week.

Young averaged 6.8 minutes per game and 1.8 points this season.

Young has 38 career starts for Iowa State.