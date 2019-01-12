× Police Searching For Escaped Work Release Inmate

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Police in Polk County are on the lookout for a man who took off from a work release facility on Friday.

22-year-old Cody Gibbs failed to report to his place of employment Friday. He is in work release program after being charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and other crimes.

Police say he is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weights 193 pounds.

He has been on work release since October 25 of last year.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact local police.