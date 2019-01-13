× Ames Police Looking For Suspect in Weekend Shooting

AMES, Iowa –Ames Police are looking for a teenage suspect in a weekend shooting at a home.

Police say the victim and a witness told officers the woman was shot in the chest by a man at 122 South Russell Avenue. The woman arrived at Mary Greeley Medical Center by private transportation.

Police were called there shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. The woman is in stable condition.

Ames Police say the suspect in the shooting is Rodney D. Halterman. He is 18. An arrest warrant has been issued for attempted murder, a class “B” felony.

If you have information, call the anonymous tip line at (515) 239-5533 or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at (515) 223-1400. Online anonymous tips can be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com, or you can text a tip by texting “PCCS” with your message to 274637 (CRIMES).