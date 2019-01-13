Sears and Murph go back and forth on Gavin Williams, Cody Parkey, Chiefs football and More Cowbell.
FACEOFF: Gavin Williams a Hawk and Maroon, Parky on Today, Chiefs in AFC Championship, More Cowbell
-
Murphy’s Law Part 2: Hawkeyes Silence Mississippi State, and Its Fans Cowbells, but Can’t Quiet This One Guy
-
Hawkeye Fans and Players Ready for the Cowbell
-
FACEOFF: McCarney, McCaffery, Bison, and Norton
-
FACEOFF: Da Bears!!! Cyclone Coaching, Morningside Wins it All, Rodeo, Dream Come True for Suns Fan
-
FACEOFF: Kareem Cut, Fant Gone, Cyhawk Wrestling, CFB Playoff, Dolphin Controversy
-
-
FACEOFF: ISU vs Drake, Grinnell-Central Crazy Stat, Tiger vs Phil
-
FACEOFF: Durkin Finally Fired, Naz to the Jazz, Election Day, Tua the Heisman Shoe In
-
FACEOFF: Field Storming, Dancing Dinosaurs, Frost in Trouble, Jimmy Butler, Admire on Vacation
-
FACEOFF: Another Gundy Rant, Purdys Parents, Red Sox Win it All, Rocky Lombardi
-
FACEOFF: Alford, Gustafson and Basketball Around the State of Iowa
-
-
FACEOFF: NBA in Ames, Saban Roasts Students, Khabib Dominates, Mahomes Still Shining, Maddon
-
FACEOFF: Big Stretch for Hawks, Nebraska Wins, Beer Fridge, Ohio State Beatdown, Panthers Cruch Jackrabbits, G-League $$$
-
Matt Whitaker Being Considered for Trump’s Chief of Staff