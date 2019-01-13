ICYMI: Jason Momoa Visits Iowa to Spend Quality Time With His ‘Grams’
-
Jason Momoa Visits Iowa to Spend Quality Time With His ‘Grams’
-
Hearing Monday in Jason Carter’s Bid to Overturn Wrongful Death Verdict
-
Hearing Over Civil Judgment in Shirley Carter Wrongful Death Case Continues
-
‘I’m Speechless, Heartbroken’: Father Talks About 22-Year-Old Son Killed in California Shooting
-
Lawyer Claims Photo Explains Presence of Jason Carter’s Fingerprints on Gun Case
-
-
Waukee Second Grader is a Finalist in National Cooking Contest
-
Northeast Iowa Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For the Death of His Infant Son
-
Detective Says Others Implicated in Shirley Carter’s Murder Have No Provable Alibi
-
Insiders December 9, 2018: Michael Bloomberg Visits Iowa and Ken Quinn Looks Back at George H.W. Bush’s Time in Iowa
-
Big New Year’s Resolution is Less Screen Time
-
-
Video Shows Navy Dad Meeting Baby Boy For First Time After Deployment
-
Former Hawkeye QB Found Dead at 45
-
Family Keeping Brother’s Memory Alive, Donating Toys to Hospital 20 Years Later