× Insiders January 13, 2019: Gov. Reynolds and the Legislative Session, Steve King’s Past Comments, Tom Steyer’s Announcement

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds begins the first day of the new legislative session in her first full term as Iowa’s governor. She discusses why she’s not sure you should expect more new tax cuts this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right before last November's election, Dave Price sat down with Congressman Steve King. King had been facing heavy criticism for supporting Faith Goldy, a candidate for mayor in Toronto, Canada. The congressman told Dave he thought she deserved the right to express her free speech. What she was expressing was widely seen as white nationalism. Here is what King told Dave at the time.

Plus, Gov. Kim Reynolds says why she won't be pledging her support for King's reelection.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are not a lot of announcements from people considering a run for president that really surprise politicos. Politicians either say that they are running for president, or they say they are setting up an exploratory committee. They don't usually do what billionaire California Democrat Tom Steyer did. On Tuesday, Steyer held a press conference in Des Moines to make an announcement about his future. Here was that announcement.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grady Patterson, South Carolina's former treasurer is now the second longest tenured person to ever serve as a state treasurer. Iowa's Mike Fitzgerald has pushed him out of the top spot.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Quick Six, Dave discusses topics to look out for in the upcoming legislative session.