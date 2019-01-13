Iowa Lawmakers Begin New Legislative Session Monday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Monday at 10 a.m., Iowa lawmakers start work on a new legislative session.

However, there is still uncertainty about one of its members. A bipartisan group of legislators will decide on what to do about Republican Michael Bergan's nine vote win in November over Democrat Kayla Koether. Some mailed ballots weren't counted because they didn't get properly stamped.

Issues to watch this session include whether lawmakers will agree on a water quality improvements, how much to fund schools, and whether Republicans will cut taxes again. Although, Gov. Kim Reynolds told Channel 13 that tax changes may not come until next year.

“I don't know if there is a hard set plan right now, but we're always looking for opportunities to reduce the tax burden to make our state more competitive so that we can continue to grow our economy and build on the success we've seen over the last several years,” said Gov. Reynolds.

On Sunday, an announcement came from Senate Democratic leader Janet Petersen. She initially stripped Democratic Senator Nate Boulton of his committee assignments following sexual misconduct allegations by three women before he was in office.

But on Sunday, Petersen said that since an ethics committee declined to punish Boulton, she decided to let him once again serve on committees. He will serve on the transportation and local government committees.