One Person Dead in Fiery Crash Near Fort Dodge

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after icy roads caused a fiery crash just south of Fort Dodge.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to an area on country road P51 just north of Highway 20 around 5 p.m. Saturday, after icy roads caused a Jeep to cross the center line and slam into a crossover SUV. That crash caused the Jeep to burst into flames.

54-year-old Shelia Ross was killed, and two others were injured. There is no word on their condition.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident.