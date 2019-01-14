× Astronaut Peggy Whitson Talks Space, STEM, and Rejection with NBC’s Kate Snow

No other American astronaut has spent more time in space than native-Iowan Peggy Whitson.

There’s a big push in schools across this nation to encourage girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math– the so-called STEM subjects.

Whitson is serving as an example to those girls that reaching for the stars, along with a whole lot of studying, might just get you there.

She sat down with NBC’s Kate Snow to talk about leading by example, why she’d go back to space again, and how NASA’s initial rejection made her a better astronaut.