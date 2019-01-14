× Ex Maid-Rite Worker Accused of Stealing More Than $41,000

URBANDALE, Iowa – A Clive woman is facing several charges for allegedly stealing more than $41,000 from the Maid-Rite she worked at over a five-year period.

Fifty-nine-year-old Sheryl Lynn Erdman was arrested Saturday. According to criminal complaints in the case, Erdman worked at the Maid-Rite on Merle Hay Road in Urbandale between April of 2013 and August of 2018 – when she was fired.

Investigators say during that time, Erdman would clear out records of the cash sales on her register and pocket the money at the end of her shift.

Erdman is charged with one count of first degree theft, five counts of second degree theft, and six counts of fraudulent practices.

She has been granted pre-trial release. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 22nd.