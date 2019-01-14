× Iowa Lawmakers Begin 88th General Assembly Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 88th Iowa General Assembly begins its session Monday.

This year, Iowans will see a record-breaking number of women serving in the state legislature.

There are 45 women serving in the Iowa Legislature.

The Iowa House has expanded its number of female legislators to 34 after picking up an additional six members during the midterm election. The Iowa Senate added four female lawmakers to bring its total up to 11.

The 2019 session marks Governor Kim Reynolds first day of a new legislative session during her first full term as Iowa’s Governor.

Channel 13’s Political Director Dave Price sat down with Gov. Reynolds to speak about the upcoming session. Reynolds began with taxes and the current balanced budget.

“I don’t know if there is a hard set plan right now, but we are always looking for opportunities to reduce the tax burden to make our state more competitive, so that we can continue to grow our economy and build on the success that we have seen over the last several years. It will be in that same vein where is it fiscally responsible, what’s it look like in the out years and can we still honor our commitment to our priorities,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Gov. Reynolds’ said her priorities include: education, public health, and public safety.

She also said K-12 learning programs will continue to be a priority as well.

“In two really tough budget years when we had to do it, a de-aprope, we held them harmless. That should say this is a priority. In addition to that we put additional funding in. We would have loved for it to be more, but we have to balance the budget. We don’t get to print money, but it was a priority and we put new money into the programs. I think when I put forth my budget next year and deliver the Condition of the State, it’ll be a reflection that education is and will continue to be a priority of my administration,” Gov. Reynolds said.

There are currently over 50 pre-filed bills for the session.

The session begins Monday at 10:00 a.m.