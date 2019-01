Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Monica Lewinsky is set to be the keynote speaker at this year's 2019 Women Lead Change central Iowa conference.

The social activist and anti-bullying ambassador will be discussing the battle against online harassment and advocating for a safer social media environment for everyone.

The event will take place on October 9-10 at the Meadows Events and Conference Center in Altoona. You can register for the two-day conference by visiting www.wlcglobal.org