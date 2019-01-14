× Police: Ames Shooting Victim Identified, Suspect Still at Large

AMES, Iowa – Police have released the name of as Ames shooting victim but say the man who pulled the trigger is still on the loose.

Police responded to Mary Greeley Medical Center around 4:16 p.m. Saturday after 19-year-old Ieisha Jabbar was brought in with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Jabbar and a witness told police that 18-year-old Rodney Halterman fired the shot at a home in the 100 block of South Russell Avenue. Jabbar was released from the hospital Sunday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Halterman for attempted murder.

Anyone who may know Halterman’s whereabouts is asked to call Ames Police on their anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.