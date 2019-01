Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a woman who failed to report back to the Women's Center in Waterloo.

22-year-old Lakoda Christensen failed to report back to the women's facility Sunday night.

She is convicted of second-degree robbery in Black Hawk County.

Christensen is a white female who stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.