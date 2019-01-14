School Board Accepts Waukee Superintendent’s Resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Waukee needs a new school superintendent. Superintendent Cindi McDonald announced her resignation last week, and board members signed off on it Monday night.

McDonald will step down at the end of the school year.

Many people at Monday night's school board meeting are hoping for a new start.

“When you go looking for the new superintendent [I hope] that you look maybe outside of someone that's already employed in this district,” said Bruce Stone, a Waukee parent.

Her resignation follows a state audit that uncovered $130,000 in questionable spending and led to felony charges against the district's former COO Eric Rose.

At least one person at Monday night's meeting thinks even more faculty members need to go.

“Maybe you think people are forgetting about it, but we have a lot of work to do, or you guys have a lot of work to do to clean this mess up. Nobody trusts you,” said Lynn Hakenson, a Waukee parent.