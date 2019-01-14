State Senator Nate Boulton Receives Committee Assignments as Legislative Session Begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sen. Nate Boulton made good on his vow to remain in the State Senate Monday.

The Des Moines Democrat dropped out of the race for governor following allegations of sexual harassment.

Last month, the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against Boulton because the alleged harassment took place prior to him joining the Senate.

Boulton says he was encouraged by fellow lawmakers to remain in the Senate.

"I'm proud to have been encouraged to stay here and do the things that I've campaigned on doing and was elected to do in the first place. The support for that's been good from my constituents and I've talked to a lot of representatives and senators, and building on some of those relationships is going to be an important part this year,” said Boulton.

Senate Democratic leader Janet Petersen has assigned Boulton to the Local Government and Natural Resources committees. She had previously called on him to resign.