× Two Assaulted, Shot Fired During South Side Home Invasion

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after armed men pushed their way into a south side Des Moines home Sunday.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of SW 8th Street. Police responded to the area after receiving a call about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two victims in the driveway of a home. They told police two male suspects with guns rushed into the home and began assaulting them. Both victims were pistol whipped and a shot was fired into the wall at one point.

The suspects then left the home on foot.

One of the victims was treated for a minor facial injury at a Des Moines hospital.

According to police the victims were familiar with the suspects but say they don’t know what prompted the assault.

The suspects’ names have not been released and police are continuing their investigation.