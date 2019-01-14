WATCH: Jason Momoa Posts 10-Minute Video on YouTube About His Recent Visit to Iowa

On Monday, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa posted a 10-minute video blog on his YouTube channel recapping his recent trip home to Iowa.

Momoa surprised family when he visited home earlier this month. The video shows him meeting with family and childhood friends and making the rounds to some of his favorite spots.

Momoa enjoyed some good food while in Iowa. Among his stops, he enjoyed meals at the Waveland Cafe, Kung Fu Tap & Taco and B-Bop’s.

The video shows Momoa returning to Norwalk where he was raised, and he takes us inside the home he grew up. While driving around Norwalk, Momoa discusses places and the memories he has from his time growing up in Norwalk.

Near the end of the video, Momoa shares heartwarming moments with his grandma.

“Aquaman” was once again the highest earning movie worldwide this weekend. It has now grossed over $1 billion.